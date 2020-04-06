Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,260 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Qudian worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qudian by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 835,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 263,636 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $4,309,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Qudian alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on QD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Qudian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

NYSE:QD opened at $1.66 on Monday. Qudian Inc – has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $509.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. Qudian had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $277.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD).

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.