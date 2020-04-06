Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 139.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,287 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of P H Glatfelter worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 206.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,169 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 36,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.42 million, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. P H Glatfelter Co has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

P H Glatfelter Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.