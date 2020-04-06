Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,405 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 127,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Bancorp worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 91,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $291.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 18.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

