Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Preferred Bank worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFBC opened at $31.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $491.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.55. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

