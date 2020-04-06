Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 123,457 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 152.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of AAR worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares in the company, valued at $24,439,618.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $2,136,685 over the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIR opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $523.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.79. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

