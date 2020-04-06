Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 188,758 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,282 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,758 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of OFG Bancorp worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $72,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin Perez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $145,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,954 shares of company stock valued at $503,222. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $530.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. TheStreet cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OFG Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.