Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 210,073 Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 358.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,073 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.19% of Ichor worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ichor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.