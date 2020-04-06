Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 289,967 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,967 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Verra Mobility worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110,238 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 129,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

VRRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.87.

In other news, VP Vincent Brigidi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $89,594.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $258,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

