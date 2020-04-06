Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 39,351 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of SurModics worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SurModics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SurModics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SurModics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SurModics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SurModics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $31.80 on Monday. SurModics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.78 million, a PE ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

