Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 484,748 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 1,615.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,748 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELP opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

