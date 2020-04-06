Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 49,989 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

