Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 75,743 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,743 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,050,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,018,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 785,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLDD opened at $7.76 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $501.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLDD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

