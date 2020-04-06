Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

