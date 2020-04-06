Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,156 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Avista worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Avista by 31,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVA shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.