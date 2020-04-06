Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 110,405 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Servicemaster Global worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $652,936.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SERV stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SERV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Servicemaster Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

