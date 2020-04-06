Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 154,526 Shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 815,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Enel Americas worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enel Americas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enel Americas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enel Americas by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Americas by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enel Americas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA opened at $6.82 on Monday. Enel Americas SA has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Enel Americas Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

