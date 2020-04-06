Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 190,755 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 190,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.88% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $505.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,099.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

