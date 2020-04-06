Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 201,289 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Signet Jewelers worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In related news, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,565.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,075.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,735 shares of company stock worth $363,440. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $322.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.