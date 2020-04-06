Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 37,601 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,601 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Frontdoor worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

FTDR stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. Frontdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

