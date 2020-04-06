Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,707 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cna Financial worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cna Financial by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 109,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 363,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE:CNA opened at $27.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $2.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

