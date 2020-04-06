Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 72,387 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,387 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,362 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,606,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 773,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 699,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 268,693 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $12.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

