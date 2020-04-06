Goldman Sachs Group Lowers LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from to in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $54.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LYFT to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.52. 3,210,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,597,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LYFT has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that LYFT will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,722 shares of company stock valued at $951,261 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 723.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in LYFT during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

