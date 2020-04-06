Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.50 ($35.47).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €18.90 ($21.98) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 1 year high of €34.48 ($40.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

