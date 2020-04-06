Goldman Sachs Group Trims Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Target Price to GBX 155

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price cut by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 185.56 ($2.44).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 71,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.