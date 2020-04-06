GoldMint (MNTP) Price Tops $0.0904 on Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $173,042.49 and $182.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.61 or 0.02661120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00206908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

