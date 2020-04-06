Golem Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.73 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Golem has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market cap of $35.81 million and $2.73 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Koinex, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.21 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Bitbns, HitBTC, Gate.io, BigONE, Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Livecoin, Poloniex, ABCC, DragonEX, Binance, CoinExchange, Liqui, Bithumb, OKEx, BitBay, Upbit, Zebpay, Huobi, WazirX, Iquant, Bittrex, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Tux Exchange, Tidex, Mercatox, OOOBTC, YoBit, Braziliex and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.