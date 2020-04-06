Golos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.00 (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Golos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, RuDEX and Livecoin. During the last week, Golos has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. Golos has a market capitalization of $108,044.85 and $27.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007497 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Golos

Golos (GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 216,639,175 coins. The official website for Golos is golos.io. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, RuDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

