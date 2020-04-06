Graft Hits Market Capitalization of $87,196.90 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $87,196.90 and $1.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00803139 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 97.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

