Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grainger to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Grainger from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 316.43 ($4.16).

GRI opened at GBX 251.27 ($3.31) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.50).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

