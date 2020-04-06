Graphcoin (GRPH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00340149 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00420014 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006717 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000189 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

