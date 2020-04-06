Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Holdings Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

GPK stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

