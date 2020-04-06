Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 825 ($10.85) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 825.63 ($10.86).

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 668.80 ($8.80) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 794.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 818.49. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a one year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,134.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

