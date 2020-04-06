Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

GPRE traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,139. The stock has a market cap of $142.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $344,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,761,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,093,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 411.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

