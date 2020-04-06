Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTBIF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. 152,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

