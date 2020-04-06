Gregory A. Lang Sells 69,645 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 69,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $589,196.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,428.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. 267,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,099. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

