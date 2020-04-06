GridCoin (GRC) Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and C-CEX. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $4,237.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 430,898,436 coins and its circulating supply is 400,245,403 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

