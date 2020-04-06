Grin (GRIN) Hits One Day Volume of $43.69 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00006978 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, Bisq, LBank and Hotbit. Grin has a total market cap of $19.05 million and approximately $43.69 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000730 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 38,450,160 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bisq, LBank, KuCoin, Coinall, TradeOgre and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

