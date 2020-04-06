GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AVAL)

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

NYSE AVAL traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.46. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

