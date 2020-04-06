GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 326,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

