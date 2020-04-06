Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) recently:

4/2/2020 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

3/19/2020 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

3/18/2020 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

2/26/2020 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of GGAL opened at $7.34 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 9,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

