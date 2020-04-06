GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Bor-Tay Wu Sells 10,002 Shares

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 912,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,391,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bor-Tay Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Bor-Tay Wu sold 29,998 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $242,983.80.

NASDAQ:GSIT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.69. 162,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.06. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in GSI Technology by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in GSI Technology by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in GSI Technology by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 102,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the period. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

