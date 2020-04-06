Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $492.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$15.26 and a 1 year high of C$28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.30.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.87 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,116,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,116,400.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GCG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

