Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -296.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $135,505.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $766,639.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,796. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $64,292,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $7,958,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,449 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.