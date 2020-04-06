Gulden Market Cap Reaches $5.83 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $7,772.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Nocks, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00612492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007591 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 495,654,477 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit, GuldenTrader, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Nocks and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

