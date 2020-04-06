Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.67% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Heo bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $134,490 over the last three months. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $2.81 on Monday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.08). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter.

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

