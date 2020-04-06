GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target Cut to GBX 670 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

GVC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 983.54 ($12.94).

Shares of LON:GVC opened at GBX 565.80 ($7.44) on Monday. GVC has a 1-year low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 652.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 799.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -21.43.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

