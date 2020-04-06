GVC’s (GVC) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GVC from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 975 ($12.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on GVC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on GVC from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, February 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 983.54 ($12.94).

GVC stock opened at GBX 580.60 ($7.64) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -21.99. GVC has a 12-month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 652.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 799.96.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

