GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 152,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 65,214 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 766,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,163,000 after purchasing an additional 131,667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $81.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.95. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,322.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $765,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,221,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,248,684.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,519,728 shares of company stock valued at $12,653,466. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.