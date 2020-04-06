GXChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.03 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $28.02 million and $13.03 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BigONE, QBTC and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, Huobi, Bit-Z, QBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

