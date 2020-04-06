GYM Group (LON:GYM) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Liberum Capital

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 321.14 ($4.22).

Get GYM Group alerts:

Shares of GYM Group stock opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.17. GYM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.28).

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, equities analysts expect that GYM Group will post 889.9999449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.